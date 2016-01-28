I'm Obsessed: The Wet Brush

Welcome to I'm Obsessed, a daily video series with Angelique Serrano, InStyle's beauty director. Check back every weekday to learn more about the beauty products and tools she can't get enough of.

If you’re dealing with an intertwined mess of unruly, tangled locks every morning, put the brush down, and proceed with caution. Rather than wrestle with your hair’s natural, post-shower tendencies, introduce The Wet Brush into your daily routine. Available in a range of classic and limited-edition colors (like gold, above), this $10 tool comes with Intelliflex bristles that are sturdy and successfully battle your unwanted, twirled ‘do. The best part? The tips of each bristle help massage your scalp—the ideal way to kick off each day.

Courtesy

Shop it: $10; thewetbrush.com.

Watch the video above to learn why Serrano loves it—and visit instyle.com/videos for more of our favorites.