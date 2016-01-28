I'm Obsessed: The Wet Brush

Jan 28, 2016 @ 12:00 pm

Welcome to I'm Obsessed, a daily video series with Angelique Serrano, InStyle's beauty director. Check back every weekday to learn more about the beauty products and tools she can't get enough of.

If you’re dealing with an intertwined mess of unruly, tangled locks every morning, put the brush down, and proceed with caution. Rather than wrestle with your hair’s natural, post-shower tendencies, introduce The Wet Brush into your daily routine. Available in a range of classic and limited-edition colors (like gold, above), this $10 tool comes with Intelliflex bristles that are sturdy and successfully battle your unwanted, twirled ‘do. The best part? The tips of each bristle help massage your scalp—the ideal way to kick off each day.

Shop it: $10; thewetbrush.com.

Show Transcript

Hi guys, it's Angelique and I wanted to tell you about a hairstylist secret called The Wet Brush. Now I used to think this was my personal secret. I have one of these hairbrushes in my house and in my office. But then I started seeing them pop up at every hair salon I went to, so it's catching on. Now the reason I love this brush is because I have very fine, very straight hair that tangles in seconds. I always used to cringe whenever I had to brush it out after a shower, then I started using this brush. It has extra long bristles that are incredibly flexible, they bend all the way back. So you're not going to get any breakage, you're not gonna feel any pain when you pull the brush through the hair. You can do it wet or dry. Ever since I started using it about a year ago I haven't used anything since. I'm obsessed. [MUSIC]

