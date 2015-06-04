I'm Obsessed: The Row Sunglasses 

Welcome to I'm Obsessed, a new daily video series with InStyle's fashion and beauty editor at large, Kahlana Barfield. Check back every weekday to learn more about the beauty products and tools she can't get enough of.

Mary Kate and Ashley Olsen have successfully shaken off their reputation as adorable child actresses to become two of the most celebrated designers working today. As founders of The Row and recipients of the 2015 CFDA Womenswear Designer of the Year Award, the Olsens create impeccably constructed clothing and accessories that are crafted to become classics. We’ve pinned down a pair of sunglasses from the brand that are bound to become your favorite this summer.

“It’s all about round sunglasses,” Barfield says in the clip above, where she professes her love for a pair of ‘70s-style frames and explains how they can do wonders for your look.

Courtesy

Shop The Row round-frame sunglasses (from top): In black, $450; net-a-porter.com. In nude, $401; mytheresa.com. In burgundy, $401, mytheresa.com. In green, $401; mytheresa.com. In gradient, $450; ssense.com.

