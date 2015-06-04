I'm Obsessed: The Row Sunglasses 

InStyle.com
Jun 04, 2015 @ 12:00 pm

Welcome to I'm Obsessed, a new daily video series with InStyle's fashion and beauty editor at large, Kahlana Barfield. Check back every weekday to learn more about the beauty products and tools she can't get enough of.

Mary Kate and Ashley Olsen have successfully shaken off their reputation as adorable child actresses to become two of the most celebrated designers working today. As founders of The Row and recipients of the 2015 CFDA Womenswear Designer of the Year Award, the Olsens create impeccably constructed clothing and accessories that are crafted to become classics. We’ve pinned down a pair of sunglasses from the brand that are bound to become your favorite this summer. 

“It’s all about round sunglasses,” Barfield says in the clip above, where she professes her love for a pair of ‘70s-style frames and explains how they can do wonders for your look.

Courtesy

Shop The Row round-frame sunglasses (from top): In black, $450; net-a-porter.com. In nude, $401; mytheresa.com. In burgundy, $401, mytheresa.com. In green, $401; mytheresa.com. In gradient, $450; ssense.com

Watch the full video above—and visit instyle.com/videos tomorrow to see what Barfield is obsessed with next.

RELATED: I'm Obsessed: Stila's Stay All Day Lipstick

Show Transcript

[MUSIC] So it's all about round sunglasses. And I love this look because I think it makes a bold statement. It kind of gives your look a 70s vibe, but it's super chic at the same time. A ton of brands are doing them. I personally love this style from The Row. I think they are great, because they're not too big, and they're flattering on almost every face shape. They also come in fun colors, this is a neutral color, but I think it's very sophisticated. But then you can also get it in a brighter color, like a green. They're gonna be everywhere, especially in my closet. [MUSIC]

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe to InStyle

Subscribe today for less than $1 an issue!
GET IT NOW

Let's Make It Newsletter-Official

Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.
I'm in!