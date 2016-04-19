I’m Obsessed: The Estée Edit by Estée Lauder

Welcome to I'm Obsessed, a daily video series with Kahlana Barfield Brown, InStyle's fashion and beauty editor-at-large. Check back every weekday to learn more about the beauty products and tools she can't get enough of.

Don’t worry—we wouldn’t blame you if you shopped for a beauty essential simply because Kendall Jenner helped piece it together. In fact, that’s just one reason we’re in love with The Estée Edit by Estée Lauder, an exclusive, super expansive line of makeup essentials made exclusively for Sephora. Jenner lent her expertise to The Edit Eyeshadow Palette, which features eight shades that’ll help you achieve everything from a natural-looking nude look to a shimmery gold highlight. Barfield Brown also recommends the Lip Flip Shade Transformer, Flash Photo Powder, and Flash Photo Gloss, all below.

Shop it: Flash Photo Gloss, $20; sephora.com. Lip Flip Shade Transformer, $22; sephora.com. The Edit Eyeshadow Palette, $48; sephora.com. Flash Photo Powder, $32; sephora.com.

[MUSIC] HI guys, I am so excited about my obsession today. It's from Estee Lauder, and it's a full collection of makeup, that's exclusive to Sephora. It's called the Estee Edit. I love this collection, because, it's truly innovative. There's great products, And it's a full line, and I've just picked out a few products that I really, really love, that I'm gonna take you through. So one is a smokey eye palette. Now this palette was designed by Kendal Jenner and it is great for both day and evening. There are shades that work on all skin tones, and it's a just great classic palette to own. I also love these lipsticks Super innovative. There's a yellow lipstick and a black lipstick. You can take the yellow one, put it on top of anyway lipstick and it's gonna make it look brighter, or the black one and put it on top of any lipstick and it's gonna make it darker. There's also a lip gloss that's blue base, and this just makes your teeth look whiter, and we all want that. And then there's a powder that's blue base that you press onto your skin, and it makes your skin look brighter. So again, innovative, fun, great product, and I'm obsessed with them. [MUSIC]

