I'm Obsessed: DryBar's 3-Day Bender Curling Iron

Welcome to I'm Obsessed, an ongoing video series with Angelique Serrano, InStyle's beauty director. Check back every weekday to learn more about the beauty products and tools she can't get enough of.

Since 2008, multi-purpose beauty salon DryBar has been helping women achieve that head-turning voluminous 'do in a fast, affordable way. And though a brick-and-mortar location may not be close to you, there's no need to fret thanks to DryBar's 3-Day Bender Digital Curling Iron. Like its name suggests, this hair stylist favorite not only allows you to easily mold your stands into loose, natural-looking waves, but also features a rotating clamp that lets you do the job with just one hand. The iron also comes with a digital temperature control so you can decide how hot you'd like the wand to become. Prepare to always look perfectly done up.

Shop it: $135; sephora.com.

HI, everyone. I'm Angelique, and changes are if you're watching this right now, you have heard of something called a blowout. That is where you can go to a salon, and all they do is wash, dry and style your hair. And if you know what a blowout is, you've probably heard of drybar. This is a blow out only salon. They are located in nine different cities in the U.S. and I've gone to them a couple of dozen times to get my hair blown out. And one of the reasons I love them is because they have a really great line of products. My favorite, which I have at home, Is the dry bar curling iron. Now it has all the features that your favorite iron probably has. It stays nice and hot, even heat distribution. It also has an automatic shut off, which I think it really handy. But one of my favorite things about it is the fact that the upper half spins around So, this means that you can wrap your hair and even style it one handed. Tweak the way your bends are going. It actually helps me style my hair even faster and that is why I have become obsessed with this iron. [MUSIC]

