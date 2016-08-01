I'm Obsessed: Tatcha Indigo Soothing Rice Enzyme Powder 

Welcome to I'm Obsessed, a daily video series with Angelique Serrano, InStyle's beauty director. Check back every weekday to learn more about the beauty products and tools she can't get enough of.

If milk does the body good, you better believe that rice can do wonders for skin. Tatcha’s Indigo Soothing Rice Enzyme Powder is a water-activated powder that gently exfoliates and works as a cleanser. Just how does it do it? Its formula is packed with a few powerful ingredients including calming colloidal oatmeal and anti-inflammatory indigo. If this product sounds too good to be true it’s about to get even better. It’s also available in a TSA-approved travel size. Talk about the real deal. Hit play on the video above to find out all the skin-soothing details from Serrano.

courtesy

Shop it: $65; sephora.com.

