I'm Obsessed: Tatcha Indigo Soothing Rice Enzyme Powder 

InStyle Staff
Aug 01, 2016 @ 12:00 pm

Welcome to I'm Obsessed, a daily video series with Angelique Serrano, InStyle's beauty director. Check back every weekday to learn more about the beauty products and tools she can't get enough of.

If milk does the body good, you better believe that rice can do wonders for skin. Tatcha’s Indigo Soothing Rice Enzyme Powder is a water-activated powder that gently exfoliates and works as a cleanser. Just how does it do it? Its formula is packed with a few powerful ingredients including calming colloidal oatmeal and anti-inflammatory indigo. If this product sounds too good to be true it’s about to get even better. It’s also available in a TSA-approved travel size. Talk about the real deal. Hit play on the video above to find out all the skin-soothing details from Serrano.

Shop it: $65; sephora.com.

Show Transcript

[MUSIC] Hey everyone. I have been doing a lot of traveling lately, and most of it has been for really exciting beauty shoots that you're going to see in the September issue, so say tuned. But I have had to get really smart about my packing. I've had to tighten up my makeup case. I don't like checking in my bag, so I do everything in a carry-on And it has lead me to discover one of its most genius products out there. This is Tatcha Soothing Rice Enzyme Powder, and this comes in a small travel size, and it's a rice powder packed with colloidal oatmeal and anti-inflammatory indigo, and it works as my exfoliator and my cleanser in one. Now, the indigo is also what gives it this gorgeous blue shade. So all I have to do is sprinkle in about a dime size amount in my hand, I mix it with a few drops of water until it becomes a paste, and then I'll use it to wash my face. Gets rid of the dead skin cells, and it also does a pretty good job with my makeup too. It has become one of my go to's. [MUSIC]

