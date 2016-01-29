I'm Obsessed: Tata Harper’s Concentrated Brightening Essence

Welcome to I'm Obsessed, a daily video series with Angelique Serrano, InStyle's beauty director. Check back every weekday to learn more about the beauty products and tools she can't get enough of.

Just a few pumps of Tata Harper’s Concentrated Brightening Essence will give you an added layer of glow that not only works well solo, but also complements your favorite serums and daily essentials. So how, exactly, does the product help you shine? Its concentration of 16 scientist-approved ingredients brightens your complexion and lessens the visibility of dark spots and blemishes. It contains a Magnolia scent that’ll happily kick-start your day, too.

Courtesy

Shop it: $125; tataharperskincare.com.

