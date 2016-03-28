I'm Obsessed: Tarte’s Rainforest of the Sea Aquacealer Concealer

Welcome to I'm Obsessed, a daily video series with Angelique Serrano, InStyle's beauty director. Check back every weekday to learn more about the beauty products and tools she can't get enough of.

Not all concealers do their job well, but Tarte’s Rainforest of the Sea Aquacealer Concealer is beauty essential that’ll keep you covered for up to 12 hours. So what’s so special about this liquid-based formula? Not only can you use it to successfully hide blemishes and dark circles, the thick and easy to dab on product also works as a foundation, perfect for kicking off your daily morning glam session. The wand at the tip also makes for a super smooth and quick application. And as if that wasn’t enough, it’s available in six shades (fair to deep) perfect for everyone.

Shop it: $26; tartecosmetics.com.

[MUSIC] Hey everyone it's Angelique and I wanted to introduce you to a new product from Tarte. This is their Aquacealer concealer. Now they are calling it a concealer, but I actually been using it as a concealer and an all over foundation. What I love is that it's super light weight, and it's really easy to blend. But it also has a really dense amount of coverage. So, you're gonna be able to hid all your blemishes, dark circles. But it feels so great on your skin. It's not going to feel suffocating. So, I actually dab it all over my face, blend it in And I'm good to go for the day. I am obsessed. [MUSIC]

