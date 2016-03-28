I'm Obsessed: Tarte’s Rainforest of the Sea Aquacealer Concealer

Welcome to I'm Obsessed, a daily video series with Angelique Serrano, InStyle's beauty director. Check back every weekday to learn more about the beauty products and tools she can't get enough of.

Not all concealers do their job well, but Tarte’s Rainforest of the Sea Aquacealer Concealer is beauty essential that’ll keep you covered for up to 12 hours. So what’s so special about this liquid-based formula? Not only can you use it to successfully hide blemishes and dark circles, the thick and easy to dab on product also works as a foundation, perfect for kicking off your daily morning glam session. The wand at the tip also makes for a super smooth and quick application. And as if that wasn’t enough, it’s available in six shades (fair to deep) perfect for everyone.

Courtesy

Shop it: $26; tartecosmetics.com.

RELATED: I'm Obsessed: The Wet Brush

Watch the video above to learn why Serrano loves it—and visit instyle.com/videos for more of our obsessions.