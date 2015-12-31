I'm Obsessed: Tangle Teezer

Welcome to I'm Obsessed, a daily video series with Kahlana Barfield Brown, InStyle's fashion and beauty editor at large. Check back every weekday to learn more about the beauty products and tools she can't get enough of.

If, like us, you’ve dealt with an unruly mane at some point or another, you may have accidentally ripped your favorite hair comb in half. Thanks to Tangle Teezer, struggling to keep your curly or uncooperative stands in check is now an issue of the past. Available in a variety of punchy colors (from pink fizz to candy floss and blueberry pop), this affordable, handheld device contains expertly placed teeth that easily remove tangles and unwanted knots with finesse. Better yet, the ergonomically designed brush also easily fits into anyone’s hand and is nothing but easy to carry.

Courtesy

Shop it: $15; sephora.com.

RELATED: I'm Obsessed: Serge Normant's Meta Revive Dry Shampoo

Watch the video above to learn why Barfield Brown loves it—and visit instyle.com/videos for more of our favorite beauty finds.