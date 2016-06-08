I'm Obsessed: T3 Featherweight Compact Hair Dyer and Singlepass Compact Iron

Welcome to I'm Obsessed, a daily video series with Angelique Serrano, InStyle's beauty director. Check back every weekday to learn more about the beauty products and tools she can't get enough of.

Here's to making every day this summer a good hair day—beach weekends included, thanks to T3's line of travel-sized styling tools. Although typical travel hair tools leave a lot to be desired in terms of heat and function, T3 has somehow managed to take the performance of their traditional flat irons and dryers, and convert them into mini sizes that work just as well as the real deal. The Singlepass Compact Iron comes in at just 8 inches, and the Featherweight Dryer actually folds in half, leaving ample space in your luggage for everything else. And people swear size doesn't matter... Now if only the TSA regulations would ease up on our shampoo and conditioner.

Shop It: T3 Featherweight Compact Hair Dryer and Singlepass Compact Iron, $150 and $89; sephora.com.

