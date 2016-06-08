I'm Obsessed: T3 Featherweight Compact Hair Dyer and Singlepass Compact Iron

Marianne Mychaskiw
Jun 08, 2016 @ 12:00 pm

Welcome to I'm Obsessed, a daily video series with Angelique Serrano, InStyle's beauty director. Check back every weekday to learn more about the beauty products and tools she can't get enough of.

Here's to making every day this summer a good hair day—beach weekends included, thanks to T3's line of travel-sized styling tools. Although typical travel hair tools leave a lot to be desired in terms of heat and function, T3 has somehow managed to take the performance of their traditional flat irons and dryers, and convert them into mini sizes that work just as well as the real deal. The Singlepass Compact Iron comes in at just 8 inches, and the Featherweight Dryer actually folds in half, leaving ample space in your luggage for everything else. And people swear size doesn't matter... Now if only the TSA regulations would ease up on our shampoo and conditioner.

Courtesy

Shop It: T3 Featherweight Compact Hair Dryer and Singlepass Compact Iron, $150 and $89; sephora.com.

Watch the video above to learn why Serrano loves it—and visit instyle.com/videos for more of our obsessions.

Show Transcript

[MUSIC] One of my biggest beauty pet peeves has to be hotel hair dryers. They never dry your hair quickly, they run out of steam in a couple of minutes, but I also hate having to figure out how to pack all of my regular size styling tools into what is inevitably already over-stuffed suitcase. Which is why I love this line from T3. They have travel friendly hair dryers and styling tools that basically fold in half. So they fit into your suitcase very easily. And they perform just as well as their larger size counterparts. So this is going to give you the ionic technology that you're used to. A nice, smooth, fast Finish and half the size. They also have styling tools like flat irons, again you're going to get ceramic plate in much smaller packaging. I am obsessed! [MUSIC]

