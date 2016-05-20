I'm Obsessed: Surratt Beauty's Surreal Skin Foundation Wand 

InStyle Staff
May 20, 2016 @ 12:00 pm

Welcome to I'm Obsessed, a daily video series with Angelique Serrano, InStyle's beauty director. Check back every weekday to learn more about the beauty products and tools she can't get enough of.

Sure, there’s a whole slew of foundations that get the job done, but Surratt Beauty Surreal Foundation Wand gives skin full coverage with a hint of luminosity that rivals your favorite social media photo filter. What sets this foundation apart? Along with its lightweight, demi-matte finish, Surratt Beauty’s formula comes equipped with its own applicator, and the actual foundation is nestled within its brush. Simply push up on the bottom of the wand two to three times to release the perfect amount of foundation into the bristles, and brush it on for an easy, even application. A surreal complexion is just one of 15 shades away.

Courtesy

Shop it: $65; net-a-porter.com.

RELATED: I’m Obsessed: Becca’s Shimmering Skin Perfector Luminous Blush

Watch the video above to learn why Serrano loves it—and visit instyle.com/videos for more of our favorites.

Show Transcript

Hey guys! I am so excited to show you my new favorite foundation. This is by make up artist Troy Surratt and it's called the Surreal Skin Foundation Wand. One of the reasons I am obsessed with this is that the foundation comes with it's own applicator. Foundation comes nestled inside this brush. So all you have to do is push up from the bottom two or three times to get the perfect amount of foundation right up through the bristles. And then you can just apply in about a minute. It blends the foundation into the skin seamlessly, and the formula itself is that perfect balance between sheer and satin-y. It's going to look like your skin. You're not going to feel like you're wearing foundation and it's not going to look cake-y or dry. From the formula to the applicator tool, I'm obsessed. [MUSIC]

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe to InStyle

Subscribe today for less than $1 an issue!
GET IT NOW

Let's Make It Newsletter-Official

Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.
I'm in!