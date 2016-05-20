I'm Obsessed: Surratt Beauty's Surreal Skin Foundation Wand 

Welcome to I'm Obsessed, a daily video series with Angelique Serrano, InStyle's beauty director. Check back every weekday to learn more about the beauty products and tools she can't get enough of.

Sure, there’s a whole slew of foundations that get the job done, but Surratt Beauty Surreal Foundation Wand gives skin full coverage with a hint of luminosity that rivals your favorite social media photo filter. What sets this foundation apart? Along with its lightweight, demi-matte finish, Surratt Beauty’s formula comes equipped with its own applicator, and the actual foundation is nestled within its brush. Simply push up on the bottom of the wand two to three times to release the perfect amount of foundation into the bristles, and brush it on for an easy, even application. A surreal complexion is just one of 15 shades away.

Courtesy

Shop it: $65; net-a-porter.com.

