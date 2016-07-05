I'm Obsessed: Supergoop!'s Sun-Defying Sunscreen Oil

Welcome to I'm Obsessed, a daily video series with Kahlana Barfield Brown, InStyle's fashion and beauty editor at large. Check back every weekday to learn more about the beauty products and tools she can't get enough of.

If you find the thought of applying sunscreen so unpleasant it's enough to make you avoid the beach, you've got to try Supergoop!'s Sun-Defying Sunscreen Oil. We'll let Barfield Brown tell you more in the video above, but let's just say this innovative formula has everything we could ever ask for in an SPF. Excuse us while we book our next vacation.

Shop it: $34; supergoop.com.

[MUSIC] Hi guys, it's Kahlana. So I'm super excited about My Obsession today, because it's truly innovated. It's a sunscreen, and I personally have a love hate relationship with sunscreens. I love them because they protect my skin from the sun, but I hate them because I do have dark skin and often times the formulas leave a very gray ashy cast on my skin. So not this formula, this is from Supergoop it's their sunscreen oil. Truly innovative, it doesn't leave a gray cast on my skin, it works for women of all skin tones, it's hydrating it has argon oil in it. SPF 50. It leaves your skin nice and vibrant, and a little goes a long way. This is a really nice sized bottle that will last you throughout the summer. I'm obsessed. [MUSIC]<br />

