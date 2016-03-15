I'm Obsessed: Sulwhasoo’s Limited Edition First Care Activating Serum EX

Welcome to I'm Obsessed, a daily video series with Angelique Serrano, InStyle's beauty director. Check back every weekday to learn more about the beauty products and tools she can't get enough of.

We all have a formulaic beauty routine we love to abide by, and Serrano kicks off her daily glam session with Sulwhasoo’s Limited Edition First Care Activating Serum EX. So what’s the purpose of using the rich formula? The serum first helps replenish your skin's essential moisture and nutrients with its blend of dwarf lilyturf and licorice. Massage it in as the perfect hydrating layer to apply before adding on any other essentials like concealer, foundation, and even moisturizer.

Courtesy

Shop it: $140; us.sulwhasso.com.

