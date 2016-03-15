I'm Obsessed: Sulwhasoo’s Limited Edition First Care Activating Serum EX

Mar 15, 2016 @ 12:00 pm

Welcome to I'm Obsessed, a daily video series with Angelique Serrano, InStyle's beauty director. Check back every weekday to learn more about the beauty products and tools she can't get enough of.

We all have a formulaic beauty routine we love to abide by, and Serrano kicks off her daily glam session with Sulwhasoo’s Limited Edition First Care Activating Serum EX. So what’s the purpose of using the rich formula? The serum first helps replenish your skin's essential moisture and nutrients with its blend of dwarf lilyturf and licorice. Massage it in as the perfect hydrating layer to apply before adding on any other essentials like concealer, foundation, and even moisturizer.

Shop it: $140; us.sulwhasso.com.

[MUSIC] Hi everyone. It's Angelique, and I wanted to show you my new first step in my skin care routine. This is Sulwhasoo's First Care Activating Serum. Now a dermatologist once told me to think of my skin like a sponge. If it's dry, it's not going to absorb much. But if it's wet, it's going to absorb a lot more. So before I put on any moisturizers, or serums, or any expensive creams, I put this on. Now, the consistency is really light-weight. It's almost like water. So it absorbs, literally, in seconds. And it leaves my skin plump, and completely primed for all of the products I'm going to apply after. I am obsessed. [MUSIC]

