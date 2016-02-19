I'm Obsessed: Sugarwish Candy Grams

Feb 19, 2016 @ 12:15 pm

Welcome to I'm Obsessed, a daily video series with Kahlana Barfield Brown, InStyle's fashion and beauty editor at large. Check back every weekday to learn more about the beauty products and tools she can't get enough of.

Valentine’s Day may have come and gone, but you don’t need a national holiday (or an expensive present) to show someone you care. Sugarwish’s multi-sized gift boxes allow you to gift someone a ribbon-wrapped assortment of sweet confections that cost as little as $17. Not only does the special recipient get to choose their own treats—they’ll receive an adorable e-card notifying them of your generous surprise—but the selection of candy available to choose from includes everything from classics like Swedish Fish and Mike and Ikes, to popular favorites like Sour Patch Kids and M&Ms. Sweet tooth, prepare to be satisfied.

Shop it: 2 1/4 lb pound bags of treats, $16.50; sugarwish.com.

[MUSIC] Today's obsession is custom candy grams from a brand called Sugarwish. So I'm a big kid, I love candy and I always think it's a fun gift to give your loved ones on Valentine's Day, which is approaching. Sugarwish is great because they put together custom boxes of candy and they have everything under the sun from old school selection like Chick-O-Stick and Hot Tamales to Sour Patch Kids, Cinnamon Bear Whatever you like. Come in several different sizes, and I just think it's a great thoughtful gift that you can send to your loved ones, and it's also super sweet. I'm obsessed. [MUSIC]

