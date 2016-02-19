I'm Obsessed: Sugarwish Candy Grams

Welcome to I'm Obsessed, a daily video series with Kahlana Barfield Brown, InStyle's fashion and beauty editor at large. Check back every weekday to learn more about the beauty products and tools she can't get enough of.

Valentine’s Day may have come and gone, but you don’t need a national holiday (or an expensive present) to show someone you care. Sugarwish’s multi-sized gift boxes allow you to gift someone a ribbon-wrapped assortment of sweet confections that cost as little as $17. Not only does the special recipient get to choose their own treats—they’ll receive an adorable e-card notifying them of your generous surprise—but the selection of candy available to choose from includes everything from classics like Swedish Fish and Mike and Ikes, to popular favorites like Sour Patch Kids and M&Ms. Sweet tooth, prepare to be satisfied.

Instagram/Sugarwish

Shop it: 2 1/4 lb pound bags of treats, $16.50; sugarwish.com.

