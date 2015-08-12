I'm Obsessed: Stila's Aqua Glow Watercolor Blush 

InStyle.com
Aug 12, 2015 @ 12:00 pm

Welcome to I'm Obsessed, a daily video series with Kahlana Barfield, InStyle's fashion and beauty editor at large. Check back every weekday to learn more about the beauty products and tools she can't get enough of.

Thanks to Stila’s Aqua Glow Watercolor Blush, applying blush just became way more seamless. This light, airy, and oil-free gel formula not only releases the perfect amount from its compact, mesh color dispenser, but also lends to an even, sun-kissed blend. The water-based formula is available in five shades of pink and red (Rosewater, Water Lily, Water Blossom, Shimmering Lotus, and Water Poppy), perfect for that refreshed midsummer look. 

Courtesy

Shop it: $26; sephora.com.

Watch the video above to see Barfield apply the blush—and visit instyle.com/videos tomorrow for more of our obsessions.

RELATED: I'm Obsessed: Charlotte Tilbury's Magic Cream

Show Transcript

[MUSIC] Hi guys, it's Kahlana. So today's obsession are Stila's Aqua Glow Blushes. And what makes these blushes amazing is that they're water-based. So they're a liquid formula that you're able to really work into the skin, and the color looks like it's radiating through your skin, as opposed to sitting on top of it, like some powder blushes can do. And they come in five amazing colors, as you can see, I have three here. Add they look very bright, so you might feel like that's intimidating. But when you put them on, they're very nice and natural. My favorite is one called Water Poppy, and it's a corally pink, and I'm gonna show you what it looks like on. So there's a little sponge in here that really keeps everything moist and hydrated, and all you have to do is push your finger into it. A little goes a long way. And just rub it on wherever you want it. And I kinda like to blend it out because I don't like color just sitting in one area. Take a little more, this side. And there you have it. [MUSIC]

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe to InStyle

Subscribe today for less than $1 an issue!
GET IT NOW

Let's Make It Newsletter-Official

Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.
I'm in!