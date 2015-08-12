I'm Obsessed: Stila's Aqua Glow Watercolor Blush 

Welcome to I'm Obsessed, a daily video series with Kahlana Barfield, InStyle's fashion and beauty editor at large. Check back every weekday to learn more about the beauty products and tools she can't get enough of.

Thanks to Stila’s Aqua Glow Watercolor Blush, applying blush just became way more seamless. This light, airy, and oil-free gel formula not only releases the perfect amount from its compact, mesh color dispenser, but also lends to an even, sun-kissed blend. The water-based formula is available in five shades of pink and red (Rosewater, Water Lily, Water Blossom, Shimmering Lotus, and Water Poppy), perfect for that refreshed midsummer look.

Courtesy

Shop it: $26; sephora.com.

Watch the video above to see Barfield apply the blush—and visit instyle.com/videos tomorrow for more of our obsessions.

