I'm Obsessed: Stila's Stay All Day Lipstick 

Welcome to I'm Obsessed, a new daily video series with InStyle's fashion and beauty editor at large, Kahlana Barfield. Check back every weekday to learn more about the beauty products and tools she can't get enough of.

Here at InStyle, we’re unabashed fans of a dramatic red lip. Stars like Margot Robbie and Kerry Washington continuously rock the classic beauty staple and for good reason: Adopting the bold hue can instantly elevate your look and highlight your best features—so there is nothing more frustrating than a lipstick that smears, smudges, and comes off within an hour.

RELATED: How To Apply the Perfect Red Lip

To solve this conundrum, we turned to Barfield, who holds the key to our treasure trove of beauty secrets. In the first of a new daily video series dubbed "I’m Obsessed," Barfield explains why she’s in love with Stila’s Stay All Day Liquid Lipstick ($22; sephora.com). “It stays all day. You can literally put it on at 8 o’clock in the morning and it will still be there without any mistakes at all at 10 p.m.,” she says while wearing a sophisticated white Issa top ($519, mytheresa.com).

Shop it: Stila’s Stay All Day Liquid Lipstick, $22; sephora.com.

Watch the video above to get the full scoop on this red elixir—and visit instyle.com/video tomorrow to see what Barfield’s next obsession.

WATCH: Sir John Shows Us How To Get Beyonce's Cat Eye