I'm Obsessed: Stila's Stay All Day Lipstick 

InStyle.com
Jun 01, 2015 @ 3:45 pm

Welcome to I'm Obsessed, a new daily video series with InStyle's fashion and beauty editor at large, Kahlana Barfield. Check back every weekday to learn more about the beauty products and tools she can't get enough of. 

Here at InStyle, we’re unabashed fans of a dramatic red lip. Stars like Margot Robbie and Kerry Washington continuously rock the classic beauty staple and for good reason: Adopting the bold hue can instantly elevate your look and highlight your best featuresso there is nothing more frustrating than a lipstick that smears, smudges, and comes off within an hour.

RELATED: How To Apply the Perfect Red Lip

To solve this conundrum, we turned to Barfield, who holds the key to our treasure trove of beauty secrets. In the first of a new daily video series dubbed "I’m Obsessed," Barfield explains why she’s in love with Stila’s Stay All Day Liquid Lipstick ($22; sephora.com). “It stays all day. You can literally put it on at 8 o’clock in the morning and it will still be there without any mistakes at all at 10 p.m.,” she says while wearing a sophisticated white Issa top ($519, mytheresa.com).

Shop it: Stila’s Stay All Day Liquid Lipstick, $22; sephora.com.

Watch the video above to get the full scoop on this red elixir—and visit instyle.com/video tomorrow to see what Barfield’s next obsession.

WATCH: Sir John Shows Us How To Get Beyonce's Cat Eye

Show Transcript

[MUSIC] So i'm a red lipstick girl. I wear red lip stick almost every day and i've been wearing the same one for the past two years but i just discovered this one from Stila it's their liquid lipstick from [INAUDIBLE] and it is genius. Looks can be deceiving because I saw it in the packaging and it looked like a glossy red, which I'm not really a fan of, I think a matte red is super modern. But it goes on super shiny and then it dries down to a matte. And it stays all day. You can literally put it on at 8 o'clock in the morning and it will still be there, without any mistakes at all At 10 PM at night, and you have to use makeup remover to get it off. So it's perfect. My friend actually used it, wore it in her wedding, when she had to kiss her husband, because it didn't transfer at all. It really stays put. But let me show you exactly how it works. So it looks super shiny in the packaging, but looks can be deceiving. It's totally buildable. There we have it. I swear it will not move, until I take it off and scrub it off tonight with make-up remover. And I love it because the intensity of the pigment is so great, so anyone who loves a bright red lip, it's gonna be your new favorite.

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe to InStyle

Subscribe today for less than $1 an issue!
GET IT NOW

Let's Make It Newsletter-Official

Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.
I'm in!