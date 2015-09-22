I'm Obsessed: Sonia Kashuk’s Seven-Piece Brush Set 

Welcome to I'm Obsessed, a daily video series with Kahlana Barfield, InStyle's fashion and beauty editor at large. Check back every weekday to learn more about the beauty products and tools she can't get enough of.

It’s every girl’s dream to have a cosmetics set as complete as those of top celebrity makeup artists, but the reality is that replenishing beauty essentials doesn’t come cheap. Thanks to Sonia Kashuk’s Ombre Obsessed Seven-Piece Brush Set, however, you can now take one affordable step closer to owning all of your makeup must-haves. Dressed in a rich purple to burgundy color free of any logos, Kashuk’s all-in-one set of tools is not only colorful, but also serves multiple purposes. The set’s brushes are ideal for applying eye shadow, concealer, blush, and serve as the perfect device for blending and smudging your makeup.

Courtesy

Shop it: $27.99; target.com.

Watch the video above to learn why Barfield loves this set—and visit instyle.com/videos for more of our obsessions.

RELATED: I'm Obsessed: Nuance Salma Hayek Facial Oil