I'm Obsessed: Smith & Cult Nail Polish 

Welcome to I'm Obsessed, a new daily video series with InStyle's fashion and beauty editor at large, Kahlana Barfield. Check back every weekday to learn more about the beauty products and tools she can't get enough of.

They say never to judge a book by its cover, but when it comes to nail polish, we say that the ages-old idiom doesn’t exactly apply. After all, why dab on a colorful polish when its packaging doesn’t showcase just how well the lacquer—be it matte, shimmery, patterned, or two-toned—will decorate your hands? Thankfully, for those of us obsessed with the art of nails, presentation is key for all Smith & Cult products.

In the video above, Barfield explains that while the brand’s packaging is beautiful, it’s the fact that all of their smartly pigmented colors (be it a playful, trendy shade or a more classic one like the Pillow Pie blush tone Barfield sports in the video) are free of harsh, potentially harmful chemical ingredients.

Courtesy

Courtesy

Shop it: Smith & Cult's Pillow Pie (and all other shades), $18; net-a-porter.com.

Watch the video above to see why Barfield loves the polish—and visit instyle.com/videos tomorrow to see what she’s obsessed with next.

