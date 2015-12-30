I'm Obsessed: Smashbox's Photo Finish Primer Oil

InStyle.com
Dec 30, 2015 @ 12:15 pm

Welcome to I'm Obsessed, a daily video series with Kahlana Barfield Brown, InStyle's fashion and beauty editor at large. Check back every weekday to learn more about the beauty products and tools she can't get enough of.

Chilly winter weather is finally here and with it comes one major beauty conundrum: dry skin. To combat a crackly epidermis, we suggest investing in Smashbox’s Photo Finish Primer Oil. As its name suggests, this half-primer, half-oil formula seamlessly complements your go-to moisturizer and also gives your skin a soft, velvety finish. So what’s the secret? The affordable product contains 15 essential and lipid-rich plant oils (like jojoba and chamomile) that together provide that sough-after red carpet glow. Prepare to shine. 

Courtesy

Shop it: $42; smashbox.com.

RELATED: I'm Obsessed: Pat McGrath's Phantom 002 Kit

Watch the video above to learn why Barfield Brown loves it—and visit instyle.com/videos for more beauty finds.

Show Transcript

[MUSIC] So today's obsession is the new Photo Finish oil primer from Smashbox. I love Smashbox for their primers. They pretty much own the category. THey have a ton of different formulas but when I heard about an oil primer I was very curious to see how it works. So, I've been using it for a few months and I absolutely love it. It's 50% primer and 50% oil, and I think it's really great for people with dry skin, you use it after your moisturizer or in place of your moisturizer, prep your skin with it. It dries down to a very lightweight finish, it's a blend of 15 plant oils And then put your coverage on. It gives your skin a really nice glow through your foundation. You can also use it to thin out any coverage. So it comes in a dropper. Add a drop to your foundation, your concealer, your tinted moisturizer, and it will thin it out and give you a more lightweight finish. [MUSIC]

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe to InStyle

Subscribe today for less than $1 an issue!
GET IT NOW

Let's Make It Newsletter-Official

Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.
I'm in!