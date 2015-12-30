I'm Obsessed: Smashbox's Photo Finish Primer Oil

Welcome to I'm Obsessed, a daily video series with Kahlana Barfield Brown, InStyle's fashion and beauty editor at large. Check back every weekday to learn more about the beauty products and tools she can't get enough of.

Chilly winter weather is finally here and with it comes one major beauty conundrum: dry skin. To combat a crackly epidermis, we suggest investing in Smashbox’s Photo Finish Primer Oil. As its name suggests, this half-primer, half-oil formula seamlessly complements your go-to moisturizer and also gives your skin a soft, velvety finish. So what’s the secret? The affordable product contains 15 essential and lipid-rich plant oils (like jojoba and chamomile) that together provide that sough-after red carpet glow. Prepare to shine.

Courtesy

Shop it: $42; smashbox.com.

