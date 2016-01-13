I'm Obsessed: Smashbox’s Insta-Matte Lipstick Transformer

InStyle.com
Jan 13, 2016 @ 11:45 am

Welcome to I'm Obsessed, a daily video series with Kahlana Barfield Brown, InStyle's fashion and beauty editor at large. Check back every weekday to learn more about the beauty products and tools she can't get enough of.

Prepare to make your wallet very happy. Thanks to Smashbox’s Insta-Matte Lipstick Transformer, there’s no need to stock up on a new set of gloss-free lipsticks. Instead, this velvety, easy to use tool instantly gives your lips the much-wanted matte finish we spotted all over the runways at New York Fashion Week. Simply apply your favorite creamy lipstick as you normally would and then generously dab on the no-frills formula to watch it work flawlessly. So which color works best with the beauty essential? We’ll let you dare to experiment.

Courtesy

Shop it: $24; smashbox.com.

RELATED: I'm Obsessed: Sephora's Perfection Mist Airbrush Blush

Watch the video above to learn why Barfield Brown loves this product—and visit instyle.com/videos for more of our favorite beauty finds.

Show Transcript

[MUSIC] Today's obsession is Smashbox's new Insta-matte Lipstick Transformer. So, I'm the lipstick girl, even though I'm wearing lip gloss today. But, there's nothing that I love more than matte lipstick. I always feel like it's super modern. But, oftentimes, I'll find amazing colors in cream formulas that just aren't available in matte textures. Well, thanks to this amazing product from smash box, it will turn any cream formula to a matte texture. So, it's a clear, translucent formula that, literally, all you have to do is take a little bit and dab it on top of the cream lipstick, and it's like magic. It instantly turns it mat. I'm obsessed. [MUSIC]

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe to InStyle

Subscribe today for less than $1 an issue!
GET IT NOW

Let's Make It Newsletter-Official

Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.
I'm in!