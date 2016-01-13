I'm Obsessed: Smashbox’s Insta-Matte Lipstick Transformer

Welcome to I'm Obsessed, a daily video series with Kahlana Barfield Brown, InStyle's fashion and beauty editor at large. Check back every weekday to learn more about the beauty products and tools she can't get enough of.

Prepare to make your wallet very happy. Thanks to Smashbox’s Insta-Matte Lipstick Transformer, there’s no need to stock up on a new set of gloss-free lipsticks. Instead, this velvety, easy to use tool instantly gives your lips the much-wanted matte finish we spotted all over the runways at New York Fashion Week. Simply apply your favorite creamy lipstick as you normally would and then generously dab on the no-frills formula to watch it work flawlessly. So which color works best with the beauty essential? We’ll let you dare to experiment.

Courtesy

Shop it: $24; smashbox.com.

