I'm Obsessed: SK-II’s Facial Treatment Mask

Welcome to I'm Obsessed, a daily video series with Angelique Serrano, InStyle's beauty director. Check back every weekday to learn more about the beauty products and tools she can't get enough of.

We may all look silly after applying a face mask, but unusual appearances will simply be an afterthought after trying SK-II’s Facial Treatment Mask. One use of the brand’s affordable bestseller—be it at night, before a major event, or even while traveling, as Serrano enjoys—will gift your skin with a freshly moisturized, ultra-hydrated shine. The elixir’s formula includes SK-II’s Pitera mixture, which provides a boost of vitamins, amino acids, organic acids, and minerals in simply five to 10 minutes. Prepare to stock up.

Courtesy

Shop it: $17 each; sephora.com.

RELATED: I'm Obsessed: Burberry's Fresh Glow Luminious Fluid Base

Watch the video above to learn why Serrano loves this mask—and visit instyle.com/videos for more of our obsessions.