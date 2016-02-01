I'm Obsessed: SK-II’s Facial Treatment Mask

Welcome to I'm Obsessed, a daily video series with Angelique Serrano, InStyle's beauty director. Check back every weekday to learn more about the beauty products and tools she can't get enough of.

We may all look silly after applying a face mask, but unusual appearances will simply be an afterthought after trying SK-II’s Facial Treatment Mask. One use of the brand’s affordable bestseller—be it at night, before a major event, or even while traveling, as Serrano enjoys—will gift your skin with a freshly moisturized, ultra-hydrated shine. The elixir’s formula includes SK-II’s Pitera mixture, which provides a boost of vitamins, amino acids, organic acids, and minerals in simply five to 10 minutes. Prepare to stock up.

Shop it: $17 each; sephora.com.

Show Transcript

[MUSIC] Hi everyone, it's Angelique. And today I wanted to show you one of my travel essentials. It's an SK-II Facial Treatment Mask. Now, I never board a plane without one of these masks in my carry-on. It's a cottonlike fiber mask so it sits on your skin. It's really comfortable to wear. And it's fueled with the brand's signature ingredient called Pitera, and Pitera is in there primarily to brighten your skin. So when I get on the plane, I just pop one of these on and leave it on 10, 15 minutes, and by then your skin will have absorbed all fo the ingredients. It will be plump, it will be rehydrated, you will be looking radiant And that is why i'm obsess. [SOUND]

