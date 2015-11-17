I'm Obsessed: Shu Uemura’s Texture Wave Dry Finishing Spray

Welcome to I'm Obsessed, a daily video series with Angelique Serrano, InStyle's beauty director. Check back every weekday to learn more about the beauty products and tools she can't get enough of.

We love it when a few sprays of a beauty essential makes us look like we just stepped out of an hours-long salon appointment. And that’s precisely why we’ve repeatedly turned to Shu Uemura’s Texture Wave Dry Finishing Spray, an affordable, must-have product that revitalizes flat, lifeless hair, and helps you maintain an extra layer of volume in minutes. The non-sticky formula doesn't produce a stiff look and would be great for recreating natural-looking waves. Additionally, it also extends the life of your ‘do for a perfect, lived-in look.

Courtesy

Shop it: $38; shuuemuraartofhair-usa.com.

Watch the video above to learn why Serrano loves this product