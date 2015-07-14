I'm Obsessed: Shrimps and Sophia Webster Mules

Welcome to I'm Obsessed, a daily video series with Kahlana Barfield, InStyle's fashion and beauty editor at large. Check back every weekday to learn more about the beauty products and tools she can't get enough of.
British shoe designer Sophia Webster and faux-fur masters Shrimps have joined forces to create a line of covetable shoes. The collection’s quirky designs have an unrivaled ability to not only bring personality to your outfit but also make sure you have the standout accessory in any room you step into.
Shop it: $426, shrimps.co.uk.
[MUSIC] Okay, so today's obsession is the Sophia Webster and Shrimps' collaboration. Sophia Webster is a very well-known British shoe designer and Shrimps is a British faux fur company, and they collaborated for a shoe collection. And I first saw them during fashion week. Solange Knowles was wearing a pair of their mules and I thought they were so cute. I got them on right now and I just love how fun they are. Sophia Webster is known for her quirky designs, and I think the fur just adds a nice touch to them. You can wear them with all black, you can wear them with jeans and a white t-shirt, and they'll bring so much personality to your outfit. [MUSIC]