I'm Obsessed: Serge Normant's Meta Revive Dry Shampoo

Welcome to I'm Obsessed, a daily video series with Kahlana Barfield Brown, InStyle's fashion and beauty editor at large. Check back every weekday to learn more about the beauty products and tools she can't get enough of.

Earlier this year, we crowned celebrity hairstylist Serge Normant as Hairstylist of the Year at our inaugural InStyle Awards—and for good reason. Not only does the pro regularly work with Hollywood beauty Julia Roberts, but he’s also the hair whiz responsible for his namesake Meta Revive Dry Shampoo with Cedar Bark. As Barfield Brown explains in the video above, this affordable tool helps maintain the life of your blowout and also provides a refreshing, newly polished glow. In addition, the formula also includes cedar bark extract directly from the mountains of Morocco—the perfect, straight from nature scent.

Shop it: $25; shopsergenormant.com.

[MUSIC] Today's obsession is hair stylist's Serge Normant Meta Revive Dry Shampoo. Now this product is an oldie but goodie. It's been on the market for awhile, but I'm just now getting introduced to it. And I am in love. Now I'm known to write out a blowout. I wash my hair once, maybe twice a week, and so a dry shampoo is my best friend. The problem is I have super-dark hair so a lot of times they leave a white cast in my hair and that's not cute. Now this one is super, super, super translucent so I love it because I don't have a white cast in my hair. It absorbs the grease and it has a really nice smell, and it keeps my blowout looking very Voluminous and beautiful, I'm obsessed. [MUSIC]

