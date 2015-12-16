I'm Obsessed: Serge Normant's Meta Revive Dry Shampoo

Welcome to I'm Obsessed, a daily video series with Kahlana Barfield Brown, InStyle's fashion and beauty editor at large. Check back every weekday to learn more about the beauty products and tools she can't get enough of.

Earlier this year, we crowned celebrity hairstylist Serge Normant as Hairstylist of the Year at our inaugural InStyle Awards—and for good reason. Not only does the pro regularly work with Hollywood beauty Julia Roberts, but he’s also the hair whiz responsible for his namesake Meta Revive Dry Shampoo with Cedar Bark. As Barfield Brown explains in the video above, this affordable tool helps maintain the life of your blowout and also provides a refreshing, newly polished glow. In addition, the formula also includes cedar bark extract directly from the mountains of Morocco—the perfect, straight from nature scent.

Courtesy

Shop it: $25; shopsergenormant.com.

Watch the video above to learn why Barfield Brown loves the elixir—and visit instyle.com/videos for more of our beauty favorites.