I'm Obsessed: Sephora's Bright Future Serum Gel Concealer 

Finding a concealer with your exact skin pigment is no easy feat. Thanks to Sephora Collection’s Bright Future Gel Serum Concealer, however, you’ll never have to worry about applying the wrong shade. Available in 20 colors that run the gamut from “Bavarian Cream” to “Truffle,” these dome-tipped pieces easily blot the perfect amount of concealer onto your skin, which helps lead to a smooth, even finish. The light and moisturizing formula is also filled with pineapple ceramide, an ingredient that helps with achieving rich texture and a radiant glow.

