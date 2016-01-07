I'm Obsessed: Sephora’s Perfection Mist Airbrush Blush

Welcome to I'm Obsessed, a daily video series with Angelique Serrano, InStyle's beauty director. Check back every weekday to learn more about the beauty products and tools she can't get enough of.

Makeup artists work tirelessly to unlock the secret behind a natural-looking, freshly sun-tanned glow. And while we love unraveling easy beauty fixes, Sephora’s Perfection Mist Airbrush Blush is making every makeup lover’s routine easier, tenfold. Available in four distinct colors (rose, pink, orange, and peach), the waterproof blush mist provides a long-lasting layer of rosy-cheeked color with the simple spray of the formula. As Serrano explains in the video above, using it requires no frills: Simply close your eyes, aim for the right spot, and voila!

Shop it: $20; sephora.com.

[MUSIC] Hi everyone. I am so excited to show you one of the coolest products that has ever hit my desk. It is Sephora's Perfection Mist Air Brush Blush. And I know you might be thinking why do I need an air brush blush, why can't I just use the blush I have? You absolutely can But I am obsessed with this applicator. It's a spray on, but the mist comes out so fine. It gives you the most believable glow. So, all you do is aim for your cheek, close your eyes and give it a few quick hits. The color looks so natural on your face and if you want a little more color you just give it a few more pumps. You have to try it, it has now become my favorite blush. [MUSIC]

