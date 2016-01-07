I'm Obsessed: Sephora’s Perfection Mist Airbrush Blush

Welcome to I'm Obsessed, a daily video series with Angelique Serrano, InStyle's beauty director. Check back every weekday to learn more about the beauty products and tools she can't get enough of.

Makeup artists work tirelessly to unlock the secret behind a natural-looking, freshly sun-tanned glow. And while we love unraveling easy beauty fixes, Sephora’s Perfection Mist Airbrush Blush is making every makeup lover’s routine easier, tenfold. Available in four distinct colors (rose, pink, orange, and peach), the waterproof blush mist provides a long-lasting layer of rosy-cheeked color with the simple spray of the formula. As Serrano explains in the video above, using it requires no frills: Simply close your eyes, aim for the right spot, and voila!

Courtesy

Shop it: $20; sephora.com.

RELATED: I'm Obsessed: RMS Beauty's Lip Shine

Watch the video above to learn why Serrano loves the tool—and visit instyle.com/videos for more of our obsessions.