I’m Obsessed: Sephora’s Beauty Amplifier

May 06, 2016 @ 12:00 pm

Welcome to I'm Obsessed, a daily video series with Kahlana Barfield Brown, InStyle's fashion and beauty editor-at-large. Check back every weekday to learn more about the beauty products and tools she can't get enough of.

Sephora’s Beauty Amplifier Afterglow Primer and Luminizer is ideal for two purposes. Primarily, the gel formula can be used as the first layer of makeup you apply each morning and blends well with your foundation or moisturizer. Barfield Brown suggests you also take note of its ability to lift and add an extra layer of shine in the evening, after a long workday and just before nighttime affairs. An under $20 product that serves as a two-in-one? We’re in.

Shop it: $16; sephora.com.

[MUSIC] Today's obsession is Sephora Beauty Amplifier. Now this product is incredible for anyone who needs their makeup to last from day to night. So say you're going to work and by the time it's time to go to cocktails your makeup is dry. You spray this on. This is gonna bring moisture and really bring everything back to life. I love it because it has lemon balm and peppermint extract, so it really keeps you feeling refreshed. It's also a great primer to use to prep your skin before applying your makeup. So, it's a multi-purpose product. I'm obsessed. [SOUND]

