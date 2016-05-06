I’m Obsessed: Sephora’s Beauty Amplifier

Welcome to I'm Obsessed, a daily video series with Kahlana Barfield Brown, InStyle's fashion and beauty editor-at-large. Check back every weekday to learn more about the beauty products and tools she can't get enough of.

Sephora’s Beauty Amplifier Afterglow Primer and Luminizer is ideal for two purposes. Primarily, the gel formula can be used as the first layer of makeup you apply each morning and blends well with your foundation or moisturizer. Barfield Brown suggests you also take note of its ability to lift and add an extra layer of shine in the evening, after a long workday and just before nighttime affairs. An under $20 product that serves as a two-in-one? We’re in.

Shop it: $16; sephora.com.

