I'm Obsessed: Scünci's Hair Cuff Ponytailer

Welcome to I'm Obsessed, a daily video series with Angelique Serrano, InStyle's beauty director. Check back every weekday to learn more about the beauty products and tools she can't get enough of.

An easy way to inject red carpet glamour to your everyday hair styles: Scünci Hair Cuff Ponytailer. As Serrano explains in the video, stars have been giving their ponytails a little something extra by adding a few braids to the look, or turn to an embellished hair accessory to elevate one of your go-to hairstyles in your weekly rotation.

These hair accessories available in a variety of finishes including leather, gold, and silver, are incomplete cuffs that you can wrap around your ponytail and squeeze shut to elevate your go-to updo in a matter of minutes. Stack two cuffs in the center of your ponytail, or a single one at the top, there’s endless ways to play and create a ponytail look that’s uniquely yours.

Courtesy

Shop it: $6; available at Walgreens stores, visit walgreens.com for locations.

