I'm Obsessed: Say Hello to Longer Legs’s 2” Invisible Heels

Welcome to I'm Obsessed, a daily video series with Kahlana Barfield, InStyle's fashion and beauty editor at large. Check back every weekday to learn more about the beauty products and tools she can't get enough of.

Prepare to never question the comfort of your shoes again. Thanks to the Elevator, Say Hello to Longer Legs’s 2” Invisible Heels, you can now simultaneously wear your go-to pair of shoes without having to sacrifice the height provided by painful stilettos. Comprised of a thick, sponge-like cushion, the affordable tool easily slips into your favorite pair of above-the-ankle shoes and provides that extra boost you may need to soar above the rest. And while the product works best with boots and high-top sneakers, it also elegantly helps lift your derriere for a longer, slimming look.

Courtesy

Shop it: $24; invisibleheels.com.

RELATED: I'm Obsessed: Nuance Salma Hayek Facial Oil

Watch the video above to learn why Barfield is obsessed with these—and visit instyle.com/videos for more of our must-have finds.