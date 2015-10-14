I'm Obsessed: Say Hello to Longer Legs’s 2” Invisible Heels

Welcome to I'm Obsessed, a daily video series with Kahlana Barfield, InStyle's fashion and beauty editor at large. Check back every weekday to learn more about the beauty products and tools she can't get enough of.

Prepare to never question the comfort of your shoes again.  Thanks to the Elevator, Say Hello to Longer Legs’s 2” Invisible Heels, you can now simultaneously wear your go-to pair of shoes without having to sacrifice the height provided by painful stilettos. Comprised of a thick, sponge-like cushion, the affordable tool easily slips into your favorite pair of above-the-ankle shoes and provides that extra boost you may need to soar above the rest. And while the product works best with boots and high-top sneakers, it also elegantly helps lift your derriere for a longer, slimming look. 

Shop it: $24; invisibleheels.com.

[MUSIC] Today's obsession is a genius product from Say Hello to Longer Legs. It's their invisible heels. And you may wonder what an invisible heel is, well, here it is. It's a cushion insert that you put into your shoe that adds two inches of height. And what I love about these is that they're comfortable. So you might wanna look taller and not go for a higher heel but you can put these into your heel and it will give you that height. And they feel very comfortable. Almost like those gel inserts that you can buy for comfort. They're gonna give you that same effect, only they're gonna give you height as well. I'm obsessed. [MUSIC]

