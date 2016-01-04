I'm Obsessed: Sarah Jessica Parker's 10th Anniversary Lovely Fragrance

Welcome to I'm Obsessed, a daily video series with Kahlana Barfield Brown, InStyle's fashion and beauty editor at large. Check back every weekday to learn more about the beauty products and tools she can't get enough of.

Sarah Jessica Parker continues to do no wrong when it comes to all things fashion and beauty. To prove that once more, the actress and entrepreneur has gifted us all with a gorgeous, 10th anniversary edition of her namesake Sarah Jessica Parker Lovely fragrance. Capped with a rounded, gilded topper, the warm formula is encased in a Champagne pink-toned bottle that features her very own handwriting. So what does an SJP-approved perfume smell like? The notes include a mix of mandarin, rosewood, lavender, and, in true Sex and the City style, apple martini.

Jon Dinapoli

Shop it: $61; sarahjessicaparkerbeauty.com.

