I'm Obsessed: Sally Hansen's Miracle Gel Nail Polish 

Welcome to I'm Obsessed, a daily video series with Angelique Serrano, InStyle's beauty director. Check back every weekday to learn more about the beauty products and tools she can't get enough of.

Consider your polish choice for your next #ManiMonday sorted. Sally Hansen has upped the manicure ante with its Miracle Gel polishes. No UV lights required, these shades and the line’s companion top coat will give you a long-lasting coat of color without making a salon appointment. While Serrano is partial to “Greyfitti,” there’s a number of shades to fall in love with, whether neutrals are your go-tos or you have a penchant for bold colors. Press play on the video above to find out more about why polish line should be the next one you paint on your nails.

