I'm Obsessed: Sally Hansen 18K Gold Cuticle Eraser 

Jun 30, 2015 @ 12:00 pm

Welcome to I'm Obsessed, a new daily video series with Kahlana Barfield, InStyle's fashion and beauty editor at large. Check back every weekday to learn more about the beauty products and tools she can't get enough of.

Despite how exciting it is to choose the right polish, lacquer, gloss, print, or graphic for your nails, it’s also important to ensure they’re in tip-top shape. To do so, we suggest turning to Sally Hansen’s 18K Gold Cuticle Eraser, perfect for maintaining hydrated, clean cuticles. The dual-purpose handheld tool not only has a built-in cuticle pusher on one end, but also includes an applicator for a gel texture that’s meant to moisturize and bring new life to your cuticles. The best part, of course, is the piece’s gilded, sleek design. 

Courtesy

Show Transcript

Hi guys. So, anyone who's nearly as obsessive about their nails as I am is going to absolutely love this product. It's Sally Hanson's 18 Carat Gold Cuticle eraser, and it's two products in one. This white tip is actually a cuticle pusher, and you us this just to push back your cuticles, but then you take off this 18 carat gold top And there's a gel nourishing treatment inside. It's full of amino acids and peptides and I like to use it anytime my cuticles feel really dry and cracked. Take a little bit of the formula. Squeeze it right onto the cuticle rub it in and it brings moisture right back to the cuticle. And I also like to take it anytime I go to the nail salon. I give it to my technician to use when she's giving me a manicure. It's only 7 dollars and 50 cents. It's a great find at the drug store. [MUSIC]

