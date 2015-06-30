I'm Obsessed: Sally Hansen 18K Gold Cuticle Eraser 

Welcome to I'm Obsessed, a new daily video series with Kahlana Barfield, InStyle's fashion and beauty editor at large. Check back every weekday to learn more about the beauty products and tools she can't get enough of.

Despite how exciting it is to choose the right polish, lacquer, gloss, print, or graphic for your nails, it’s also important to ensure they’re in tip-top shape. To do so, we suggest turning to Sally Hansen’s 18K Gold Cuticle Eraser, perfect for maintaining hydrated, clean cuticles. The dual-purpose handheld tool not only has a built-in cuticle pusher on one end, but also includes an applicator for a gel texture that’s meant to moisturize and bring new life to your cuticles. The best part, of course, is the piece’s gilded, sleek design.

Courtesy

Shop it: $7.99, ulta.com.

