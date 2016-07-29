I'm Obsessed: RMS beauty Un Cover-Up Concealer/Foundation

Welcome to I'm Obsessed, a daily video series with Angelique Serrano, InStyle's beauty director. Check back every weekday to learn more about the beauty products and tools she can't get enough of.

A primer, foundation, and concealer can leave your skin feeling a little heavy. Here’s how you can take some of the weight off: RMS Beauty’s Un Cover-Up Concealer/Foundation is an all-natural formula cholk-full of emollients like coconut oil and jojoba oil for a guaranteed smooth finish in just one step. We’ll let Serrano’s radiant, clear complexion serve as the explanation for why it’s her absolute favorite. To find out all the details about this moisturizing concealer, hit play on the video above.

Shop it: $36; sephora.com

Show Transcript

[MUSIC] Hey guys it's Angelic. I can not belive it has taking me this long to tell you about one of my favorite concealers if not the absolute best concealer. It is by RMS Beauty, and it's called un cover-up. And my shade is this shade right here, it's number 22. Now usually you have to kind of prime your face with a moisturizer or a primer before you start adding your make up. Just so that you can get that really smooth finish. This all natural concealer has such emollient oils, there's coconut oil, there's jojoba seed oil. So not only does it go on really smoothly but it also hydrates your face throughout the day. I put this under my eyes, I put it around my nose, over my chin, sometimes it's my foundation all day long It keeps my skin looking really soft and healthy and doing well covering up all of my blemishes. I am truly obsessed [MUSIC].

