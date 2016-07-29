I'm Obsessed: RMS beauty Un Cover-Up Concealer/Foundation

Welcome to I'm Obsessed, a daily video series with Angelique Serrano, InStyle's beauty director. Check back every weekday to learn more about the beauty products and tools she can't get enough of.

A primer, foundation, and concealer can leave your skin feeling a little heavy. Here’s how you can take some of the weight off: RMS Beauty’s Un Cover-Up Concealer/Foundation is an all-natural formula cholk-full of emollients like coconut oil and jojoba oil for a guaranteed smooth finish in just one step. We’ll let Serrano’s radiant, clear complexion serve as the explanation for why it’s her absolute favorite. To find out all the details about this moisturizing concealer, hit play on the video above.

courtesy

Shop it: $36; sephora.com.

