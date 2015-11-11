I'm Obsessed: RMS Beauty's Lip Shine

Welcome to I'm Obsessed, a daily video series with Angelique Serrano, InStyle's beauty director. Check back every weekday to learn more about the beauty products and tools she can't get enough of.

We love it when a new beauty find is not only affordable, but also serves more than one purpose. So when Rose-Marie Swift, the makeup artist responsible for some of Gisele Bündchen and Miranda Kerr’s sultriest looks, suggested we used her very own RMS Beauty Lip Shine as blush, we listened closely. As Serrano explains in the video above, the secret to applying blush correctly is found in simply dabbing a thin layer of the formula along your cheekbones, just below the eyes, on each side of your face. And while doing so wonderfully results in a glossy, natural looking flushed glow, you can also use the product on your lips, as originally intended.

Courtesy

Shop it: $25; rmsbeauty.com.

RELATED: I'm Obsessed: Charlotte Tilbury's Magic Cream

Watch the video above to learn how Serrano uses this multi-purpose tool—and visit instyle.com/videos for more of our beauty obsessions.