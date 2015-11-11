I'm Obsessed: RMS Beauty's Lip Shine

Nov 11, 2015 @ 12:00 pm

Welcome to I'm Obsessed, a daily video series with Angelique Serrano, InStyle's beauty director. Check back every weekday to learn more about the beauty products and tools she can't get enough of.

We love it when a new beauty find is not only affordable, but also serves more than one purpose. So when Rose-Marie Swift, the makeup artist responsible for some of Gisele Bündchen and Miranda Kerr’s sultriest looks, suggested we used her very own RMS Beauty Lip Shine as blush, we listened closely. As Serrano explains in the video above, the secret to applying blush correctly is found in simply dabbing a thin layer of the formula along your cheekbones, just below the eyes, on each side of your face. And while doing so wonderfully results in a glossy, natural looking flushed glow, you can also use the product on your lips, as originally intended.   

Shop it: $25; rmsbeauty.com.

[MUSIC] Hi guys. I recently learned one of the best makeup tricks I've ever heard from makeup artist Rosemary Swift. Now, Rosemary works with people like Giselle and Miranda Kerr and she has a great line of cosmetics called RMS Beauty. So she recently came over and she told me that I was applying my blush all wrong, which was totally fine because she was absolutely right. She taught me to take a creamy blush or a creamy lip product like her lip shine in a shade called sublime. So what she taught me to do was to take the blush. And bring it all the way up on my cheek and dab it into my skin. Almost like I was applying under eye concealer. So, what you want to do is bring it all the way up, dab it in, and bring it slightly down the cheek. just like that. So you'll see when you do it even on one side of your face, it gives you an immediate face lift. So I'll just do it on the other side. Blend it in until it's well incorporated into your skin. Bring it down your cheekbone. Just like that, and you are left with a pretty believable flush that gives you an instant lift. [MUSIC]

