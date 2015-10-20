I'm Obsessed: Rimmel London’s Oh My Gloss! Lip Gloss 

Welcome to I'm Obsessed, a daily video series with Kahlana Barfield, InStyle's fashion and beauty editor at large. Check back every weekday to learn more about the beauty products and tools she can't get enough of.

We all love to dab our lips with a layer of sparkle for special occasions, but making sure you achieve a long-lasting shine is tough—until now. Rimmel London’s Oh My Gloss! Lip Gloss is a colorfully named beauty favorite that not only does the trick, but also adds moisture and glow for up to six hours. The gloss contains vitamin E and Argan Oil and also comes in 15 shades that run the gamut from soft, girly blush tones to a translucent, totally clear hue. Better yet, each one is less than $10, meaning it’s officially time to start collecting them all.

Courtesy

Shop it: $5.49 each; target.com.

