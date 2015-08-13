I'm Obsessed: Rimmel London's Keep Calm Lip Balms 

Rimmel London is taking cues from the past with their new line of Keep Calm Lip Balms, each inspired by the British government’s 1939 propaganda poster that inspired citizens to “keep calm and carry on.” Available in a generous range of five shades (from clear to violet blush), the kitschy, multi-colored packaging behind this product is colored with graphic mottos that inspire us all to keep calm and love. Or party. Or shop. Or kiss. Or rock. Or play. The balm contains moisturizing oils that keep your lips soft for hours and—yet another reason to stay calm— is affordable.

Shop it: $2.50 each; walmart.com.

[MUSIC] Hi guys, it's Kahlana. So I love lip balm. And I can never have enough, because I always lose them. And my new favorites are from Rimmel. And it's their Keep Calm Collection. So they're tinted lip balms, but they go on very sheer. But for the most part, they're just amazing, hydrating lip balms. They're in this cute, cheeky packaging. This one says, Keep Calm and Shop. This one says, keep calm and party. And the best part about it is that they are only $2.50. So you can buy a bunch and throw them in each bag. I'm obsessed. [MUSIC]

