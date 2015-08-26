I'm Obsessed: Revlon's Color Burst Matte Balms 

InStyle.com
Aug 26, 2015 @ 12:00 pm

Welcome to I'm Obsessed, a daily video series with Kahlana Barfield, InStyle's fashion and beauty editor at large. Check back every weekday to learn more about the beauty products and tools she can't get enough of.

If you enjoyed filling the pages of coloring books as a kid, you’ll absolutely fall in love with Revlon’s Color Burst Matte Balms, all of which come in an easy-to-hold, crayon-shaped dispenser. Not only do the balms help moisturize your lips thanks to its shea, mango, and coconut butter mixture—the formula causes a peppermint-like tingly sensation—but they’re also available in vibrant, summery shades that are comically dubbed names like “sultry” and “audacious.” The under $10 product has the same rich intensity as any lipstick and can be used to line the lips as well.  

Courtesy (5)

Shop it: $9.49 each; ulta.com.

Watch the video above to see which shade Barfield prefers—and visit instyle.com/videos tomorrow for more of our obsessions.

RELATED: I'm Obsessed: MAC and Giambattista Valli's Matte Lipstick 

Show Transcript

[MUSIC] Hey guys, it's Kalana, so today's obsession is Revlon's Colorburtst Matte Balms, now they're called balms, but they actually give you the coverage of a lipstick and they really rival any lipstick at the department store, even though they're available at the drug store. And what I think is great about them is although they have a velvety matte finish they don't feel like it. They're not drying at all, they have moisturizing ingredients, shea, mango, coconut butter, and they also have this peppermint sensation on your lips so they feel nice and tingly and fresh. The colors are beautiful and they're in this chubby crayon form and what's great about that is that you can get the definition of a lip liner. So you can line your lips to define them and fill them in. I'm gonna show you what this one looks like. It's actually called 'shameless'. You're just gonna line it. And then fill it in. Like I said, they have -- A lot of pigment, so I don't have to layer that much. I'm obsessed. [MUSIC]

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe to InStyle

Subscribe today for less than $1 an issue!
GET IT NOW

Let's Make It Newsletter-Official

Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.
I'm in!