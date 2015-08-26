I'm Obsessed: Revlon's Color Burst Matte Balms 

Welcome to I'm Obsessed, a daily video series with Kahlana Barfield, InStyle's fashion and beauty editor at large. Check back every weekday to learn more about the beauty products and tools she can't get enough of.

If you enjoyed filling the pages of coloring books as a kid, you’ll absolutely fall in love with Revlon’s Color Burst Matte Balms, all of which come in an easy-to-hold, crayon-shaped dispenser. Not only do the balms help moisturize your lips thanks to its shea, mango, and coconut butter mixture—the formula causes a peppermint-like tingly sensation—but they’re also available in vibrant, summery shades that are comically dubbed names like “sultry” and “audacious.” The under $10 product has the same rich intensity as any lipstick and can be used to line the lips as well.

Courtesy (5)

Shop it: $9.49 each; ulta.com.

