I'm Obsessed: RE/DONE Denim 

Lovers of all things vintage can relate to the thrill of the hunt and finally tracking down that exact pair of perfectly fitted, lived-in jeans from decades past. Thanks to Re/Done’s masterful technique, your hunt just became way easier. Manufactured in downtown Los Angeles, the denim company scours for vintage Levi’s to then rip them at the seams and recreate one of a kind jeans, shorts, and jackets using modern water conservation methods that don’t contain harsh chemicals. The company began crafting a mid-rise skinny fit and now also creates a relaxed boyfriend fit and an almost-tailored high-rise cut.

Shop it: (left to right) high-rise jeans, $252; high-rise cropped jeans, $254; straight skinny jeans, $246; the Hawaiian short, $192; the high-rise short, $178; the girlfriend jacket, $337; shopredone.com.

