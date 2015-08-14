I'm Obsessed: R+Co's Bad Lands Dry Shampoo Paste 

Welcome to I'm Obsessed, a daily video series with Kahlana Barfield, InStyle's fashion and beauty editor at large. Check back every weekday to learn more about the beauty products and tools she can't get enough of.

Rare as they come, waking up to a perfect hair day is unarguably enthralling. And though your strands may change in volume and shape throughout the day, we suggest sticking to R+Co’s Bad Lands Dry Shampoo Paste to keep the positive momentum going. The half dry shampoo, half styling paste formula not only maintains a clean, just-washed glow, but also adds the necessary texture for that hard to earn lived-in look. The matte finish and non-sticky oil also makes it easy to apply at anytime.

Courtesy

Shop it: $28; randco.com.

