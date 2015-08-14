I'm Obsessed: R+Co's Bad Lands Dry Shampoo Paste 

Welcome to I'm Obsessed, a daily video series with Kahlana Barfield, InStyle's fashion and beauty editor at large. Check back every weekday to learn more about the beauty products and tools she can't get enough of.

Rare as they come, waking up to a perfect hair day is unarguably enthralling. And though your strands may change in volume and shape throughout the day, we suggest sticking to R+Co’s Bad Lands Dry Shampoo Paste to keep the positive momentum going. The half dry shampoo, half styling paste formula not only maintains a clean, just-washed glow, but also adds the necessary texture for that hard to earn lived-in look. The matte finish and non-sticky oil also makes it easy to apply at anytime. 

Shop it: $28; randco.com.

[MUSIC] Hi, guys. It's Kahlana. So today's obsession is R+ Co's BADLANDS dry shampoo paste. I love dry shampoo, and I'm used to seeing it in an aerosol form. And I had never seen it in a paste form until now. And this product is made from volcanic ash so this helps absorb the oil from your hair, but it also leaves it with a nice matte finish. And the way I like to use it is I literally just take my fingers, rub it through the paste and rub it on to my fingertips. And it's not sticky at all. And then I take it, and literally just run my fingers through the ends. And this helps to give my hair a really nice texture, but it doesn't lave it greasy or nasty looking or really shiny. It leaves it, again, with a really nice matte finish. And additionally it has treatment ingredients. So there's sunflower seed extract, there's coconut oil, there's argan oil. So you really get a great bang from your buck. [MUSIC]

