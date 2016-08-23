I'm Obsessed: Promise's Organic Coconut Oil 

Welcome to I'm Obsessed, a daily video series with Angelique Serrano, InStyle's beauty director. Check back every weekday to learn more about the beauty products and tools she can't get enough of.

Is there anything coconut oil can’t do? The all-natural oil has quickly become a staple in our kitchens—and our medicine cabinet—as a multitasking beauty product that deeply hydrates skin and adds softness and shine to hair. How to make coconut oil even better:  adding a healthy dose of antioxidants. Promise’s Organic Coconut Oil is a blend of essential oils including jojoba, rosehip, and argan, to name a few. In addition to using it as a body moisturizer, Serrano loves to run a bit of this lightweight oil through the ends of her hair to tame frizz, and on top of makeup as a hydration check-up throughout the day. Hit play on the video above to find out why Serrano loves this coconut oil blend as an all-natural solution in her beauty routine. 

courtesy

Shop it: $15; cvs.com

[MUSIC] Hey everyone it's Angelique. And, this one is for everyone out there who is looking for an elegant all natural moisturizer. This is. Promise organic nourishing coconut oil. Now it's actually a blend of oils it has argon, hohobo, coconut and also rose hip so you're getting really great dose of antioxidants which are going to protect your skincells and the health of your skin. And this formula, it's a really silky, light oil. And I use it on my body. I use it on my ends if I'm getting a little bit of frizz or fraying. And I also use it on top of my makeup throughout the day. So I will just add a little bit if I need sort of a spot check or just an extra dose of hydration. It's really become a go to for me, and like I said for everyone looking for an all natural solution, definitely check this one out. [MUSIC]

