I'm Obsessed: Promise's Organic Coconut Oil 

Is there anything coconut oil can’t do? The all-natural oil has quickly become a staple in our kitchens—and our medicine cabinet—as a multitasking beauty product that deeply hydrates skin and adds softness and shine to hair. How to make coconut oil even better: adding a healthy dose of antioxidants. Promise’s Organic Coconut Oil is a blend of essential oils including jojoba, rosehip, and argan, to name a few. In addition to using it as a body moisturizer, Serrano loves to run a bit of this lightweight oil through the ends of her hair to tame frizz, and on top of makeup as a hydration check-up throughout the day. Hit play on the video above to find out why Serrano loves this coconut oil blend as an all-natural solution in her beauty routine.

