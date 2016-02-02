I'm Obsessed: Physicians Formula’s Eye Booster 2-in-1 Lash Boosting Cushion Eyeliner and Serum

Welcome to I'm Obsessed, a daily video series with Angelique Serrano, InStyle's beauty director. Check back every weekday to learn more about the beauty products and tools she can't get enough of.

While any liner with a pointed edge and ample liquid gets the job done, Physicians Formula’s Eye Booster 2-in-1 Lash Boosting Cushion Eyeliner and Serum is the tool you need to bring your lash game to the next level. The name may sound slightly overwhelming; however, this affordable, multi-purpose tool simply contains a sponge full of an all-black liquid formula that, with the help of an included brush, lets you successfully draw a smooth, camera-ready line onto the base of your lashes. The formula is designed to last for 24 hours and is both water- and smudge-resistant.

Courtesy

Shop it: $12; drugstore.com.

RELATED: I'm Obsessed: Ardell's Individuals Black Lashes

Watch the video above to learn why Serrano loves it—and visit instyle.com/videos for more of our obsessions.