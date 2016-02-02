I'm Obsessed: Physicians Formula’s Eye Booster 2-in-1 Lash Boosting Cushion Eyeliner and Serum

Welcome to I'm Obsessed, a daily video series with Angelique Serrano, InStyle's beauty director. Check back every weekday to learn more about the beauty products and tools she can't get enough of.

While any liner with a pointed edge and ample liquid gets the job done, Physicians Formula’s Eye Booster 2-in-1 Lash Boosting Cushion Eyeliner and Serum is the tool you need to bring your lash game to the next level. The name may sound slightly overwhelming; however, this affordable, multi-purpose tool simply contains a sponge full of an all-black liquid formula that, with the help of an included brush, lets you successfully draw a smooth, camera-ready line onto the base of your lashes. The formula is designed to last for 24 hours and is both water- and smudge-resistant.

Courtesy

Shop it: $12; drugstore.com.

[MUSIC] Hey guys. It's Angelique, and today I'm so excited to show you a new product from Physician's Formula called Lash Boosting Cushion Eyeliner. Now, I'm sure by now, you've seen the cushion compacts popping up in your foundation aisles. Well, this eyeliner works in much the same way. It has a cushion on the inside. And that cushion is what holds the black ink that you're going to use as an eyeliner. What's also cool is that you get a brush along with this, right on the top. So what you do is you take the brush, you dip it into the cushion, and you drag it along your eyelid. What I also love about the formula, it's almost a cross between a gel and a crayon. So it gives you a nice rich color but its also super easy to blend and apply and that is why i'm obsessed

