I'm Obsessed: Philosophy’s Ultimate Miracle Worker

Apr 14, 2016

Welcome to I'm Obsessed, a daily video series with Kahlana Barfield Brown, InStyle's fashion and beauty editor at large. Check back every weekday to learn more about the beauty products and tools she can't get enough of.

We put Philosophy’s Ultimate Miracle Worker to the test—and the splurge-worthy cream truly does seem to work wonders. The moisturizing formula, perfect for today’s spring weather, contains broad spectrum SPF 30 that, with the help of derm-approved, natural ingredients, protects skin from harsh sunrays while also delivering a glossy layer of age-defying hydration. As Barfield Brown explains in the video above, its smooth, silky soft texture also makes for a foolproof application and doesn’t come with that unwanted layer of residue that many moisturizers leave behind. Talk about an instant favorite.

Shop it: $75; philosophy.com.

So everyone loves a great moisturizer and I know I personally like to switch mine up depending on the season and now that spring is here I'm using this one from Philosophy. It's called the Ultimate Miracle Worker. So there are many things that I love about this moisturizer. A, it contains plant cells to stimulate cell renewal and to eliminate signs of aging B, it contains SPF 30 so it's perfect for daytime. And C, which is most important, I really love the texture. So what's great about it is that it's not too thick and it's not too thin. It's the perfect consistency and a little goes a long way It really does melt right into the skin. And sometimes moisturizers with SPF can be very tacky or they can leave a grey cast on your skin. But this doesn't at all. It just leaves your skin really nice and hydrated and it works and lasts all day long. I'm obsessed. [MUSIC]

