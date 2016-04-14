I'm Obsessed: Philosophy’s Ultimate Miracle Worker

Welcome to I'm Obsessed, a daily video series with Kahlana Barfield Brown, InStyle's fashion and beauty editor at large. Check back every weekday to learn more about the beauty products and tools she can't get enough of.

We put Philosophy’s Ultimate Miracle Worker to the test—and the splurge-worthy cream truly does seem to work wonders. The moisturizing formula, perfect for today’s spring weather, contains broad spectrum SPF 30 that, with the help of derm-approved, natural ingredients, protects skin from harsh sunrays while also delivering a glossy layer of age-defying hydration. As Barfield Brown explains in the video above, its smooth, silky soft texture also makes for a foolproof application and doesn’t come with that unwanted layer of residue that many moisturizers leave behind. Talk about an instant favorite.

Courtesy

Shop it: $75; philosophy.com.

Watch the video above to learn why Barfield Brown loves it—and visit instyle.com/videos for more of our favorites.