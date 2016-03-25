I’m Obsessed: Philosophy’s Cushion Color for Cheeks

Welcome to I'm Obsessed, a daily video series with Angelique Serrano, InStyle's beauty director. Check back every weekday to learn more about the beauty products and tools she can't get enough of.

You’ve got to have your rosy cheek game down to a science by Easter Sunday, so we’re here to help. Try Philosophy’s Take a Deep Breath Cushion Color for Cheeks for a lightweight and sheer alternative to your tried-and-true blush. The gel-based formula makes for a super easy application and you can layer the product on for everything from a barely-there, subtle approach to a bombshell, look-at-me finish. Better yet, the product is available in four brunch-ready, pink-hued shades.

Courtesy

Shop it: $30; philosophy.com.

Watch the video above to learn why Serrano loves it—and visit instyle.com/videos for more of our obsessions.