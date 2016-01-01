I'm Obsessed: Philosophy’s Renewed Hope in a Jar Re-energizing Moisture Mask

Welcome to I'm Obsessed, a daily video series with Kahlana Barfield Brown, InStyle's fashion and beauty editor at large. Check back every weekday to learn more about the beauty products and tools she can't get enough of.

If severely dry skin is giving you the winter blues, don’t fret because we’ve got your answer. Philosophy’s Renewed Hope in a Jar Re-energizing Moisture Mask is a go-to elixir that’ll quickly reinvigorate your skin and provide a much-needed layer of hydration. Made of a mix of impactful, yet soothing, ingredients (like hyaluronic acid, for example), the formula will show improved results after its suggested 10-minute application. Prepare for flawless, youthful-looking skin.

Shop it: $37; sephora.com.

[MUSIC] Today obsession is Philosophy renewed Hope in a Jar moisture mask. This mask is incredible for dehydrated skin. Obviously the temperatures changing and cold weather conditions can completely dry out your skin. This will help to reverse that. I love the texture. It's very creamy, and it's not drying. And it won't crack on your skin like a clay mask. I like to do it three times a week. I leave it on my skin for ten minutes. It almost feels like I have a moisturizer on my skin. And when I rinse it off, my skin feels baby smooth. I'm obsessed. [MUSIC]

