I'm Obsessed: Philosophy’s Renewed Hope in a Jar Re-energizing Moisture Mask

Welcome to I'm Obsessed, a daily video series with Kahlana Barfield Brown, InStyle's fashion and beauty editor at large. Check back every weekday to learn more about the beauty products and tools she can't get enough of.

If severely dry skin is giving you the winter blues, don’t fret because we’ve got your answer. Philosophy’s Renewed Hope in a Jar Re-energizing Moisture Mask is a go-to elixir that’ll quickly reinvigorate your skin and provide a much-needed layer of hydration. Made of a mix of impactful, yet soothing, ingredients (like hyaluronic acid, for example), the formula will show improved results after its suggested 10-minute application. Prepare for flawless, youthful-looking skin.

Courtesy

Shop it: $37; sephora.com.

RELATED: I'm Obsessed: Artis Makeup Brushes

Watch the video above to learn why Barfield Brown loves this mask—and visit instyle.com/videos for more of our obsessions.