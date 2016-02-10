I'm Obsessed: Philip B’s Russian Amber Imperial Shampoo

Welcome to I'm Obsessed, a daily video series with Angelique Serrano, InStyle's beauty director. Check back every weekday to learn more about the beauty products and tools she can't get enough of.

“It’s like honey when it washes over me,” Mariah Carey once famously sang. And while her chart-topping ‘90s hit discussed love, we think she’d gladly belt the same lyrics in reference to Philip B’s Russian Amber Imperial Shampoo. As Serrano explains in the video above, this beauty editors’ favorite contains a thick, rich, ultra lavish texture that feels like honey and, after application, results in more voluminous, shiny strands. In addition, it protects from color fading, provides moisture, and smells of chamomile, grape seed, rosemary, and sage.

Courtesy

Shop it: 12 oz., $140; philipb.com.

