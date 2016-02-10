I'm Obsessed: Philip B’s Russian Amber Imperial Shampoo

Feb 10, 2016 @ 12:00 pm

Welcome to I'm Obsessed, a daily video series with Angelique Serrano, InStyle's beauty director. Check back every weekday to learn more about the beauty products and tools she can't get enough of.

“It’s like honey when it washes over me,” Mariah Carey once famously sang. And while her chart-topping ‘90s hit discussed love, we think she’d gladly belt the same lyrics in reference to Philip B’s Russian Amber Imperial Shampoo. As Serrano explains in the video above, this beauty editors’ favorite contains a thick, rich, ultra lavish texture that feels like honey and, after application, results in more voluminous, shiny strands. In addition, it protects from color fading, provides moisture, and smells of chamomile, grape seed, rosemary, and sage.

Shop it: 12 oz., $140; philipb.com.

[MUSIC] Hey guys, it's Angelique and I wanted to show you the most luxurious game changing shampoo I have ever used. This is Philip B. Russian Amber Imperial Shampoo and it's kind of become a cult classic between us beauty editors It contains Vitamin B5 and Shea butter from moisture and some color protection. But what's really unique about it is it's texture. It's almost like honey and you only need about a quarter size to work through your hair. You need a little patience to get it in there and get a good lather. But once it's rinsed out you are going to have body, volume, shine It's basically going to give you your best hair day ever, and that is why I am obsessed. [MUSIC]

