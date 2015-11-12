I'm Obsessed: Perricone MD’s Face Finishing Moisturizer Tint

Though some of our favorite beauty essentials are found inside any local drugstore, sometimes recreating the glow that bold-named beauties deliver on the red carpet requires a bit more research.  To do so, we turned to top dermatologist Dr. Nicholas Perricone and Perricone MD’s Face Finishing Moisturizer Tint. This oil-free, hydrating formula excellently gives your skin that silky soft gloss that moisturizers do; however, it’s the powerful one-of-a-kind pigment found inside that delivers an extra layer of shine and color. Better yet, the product, which also protects against UVA and UVB rays, provides anti-aging benefits and is affordably under $100. 

Shop it: $75; sephora.com.

[MUSIC] Hi, everyone. I'm Angelique and I am so excited to talk to you today about one of my absolute daily essentials. It's Perricone MD face finishing moisture tint. It's my go to moisturizer because to me it works like magic. Inside the moisturizer you have micro capsules and they hold pigments. And so what that means is you put it on your skin and you really rub it in, the capsules break open and release just the slightest amount of pigments. So what you get is really moisturized skin that has just a little bit of a glow. It's slightly visible and it's just enough to finish off my face. I love to wear it alone. Sometimes I'll add a little concealer if I need it. Some lip gloss and I'm good to go. [MUSIC]

