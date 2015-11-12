I'm Obsessed: Perricone MD’s Face Finishing Moisturizer Tint

Welcome to I'm Obsessed, a daily video series with Angelique Serrano, InStyle's beauty director. Check back every weekday to learn more about the beauty products and tools she can't get enough of.

Though some of our favorite beauty essentials are found inside any local drugstore, sometimes recreating the glow that bold-named beauties deliver on the red carpet requires a bit more research. To do so, we turned to top dermatologist Dr. Nicholas Perricone and Perricone MD’s Face Finishing Moisturizer Tint. This oil-free, hydrating formula excellently gives your skin that silky soft gloss that moisturizers do; however, it’s the powerful one-of-a-kind pigment found inside that delivers an extra layer of shine and color. Better yet, the product, which also protects against UVA and UVB rays, provides anti-aging benefits and is affordably under $100.

Courtesy

Shop it: $75; sephora.com.

RELATED: I'm Obsessed: CeraVe's Skin Restoring System

Watch the video above to learn how Serrano prefers using it—and visit instyle.com/videos for more beauty finds.