I'm Obsessed: Pat McGrath's Phantom 002 Kit

Welcome to I'm Obsessed, a daily video series with Kahlana Barfield Brown, InStyle's fashion and beauty editor at large. Check back every weekday to learn more about the beauty products and tools she can't get enough of.

After the blowout success of her debut color cosmetic product, Gold 001, Pat McGrath is back with Phantom 002, an 8-piece makeup kit that we’re all rushing to get our hands on. Packaged inside a glossy, sequin-filled pouch, the selection includes three distinctly colored pigments (think gold, blue, and copper) along with a fuschia eye blush, black eye gloss, black gel liner, and two purposeful brushes. Not only do the colors of each item pop, but they’re also the perfect find for anyone looking to bring pizzaz to their beauty game. And while the selection is currently sold out, we suggest you click here to hop on the waiting list, stat.

Courtesy

Courtesy

Shop it: $240; patmcgrath.com.

RELATED: I'm Obsessed: Bobbi Brown Eye Opening Mascara

Watch the video above to learn why Barfield Brown loves the kit—and visit instyle.com/videos for more of our beauty favorites.