I'm Obsessed: Pat McGrath's Phantom 002 Kit

After the blowout success of her debut color cosmetic product, Gold 001, Pat McGrath is back with Phantom 002, an 8-piece makeup kit that we’re all rushing to get our hands on. Packaged inside a glossy, sequin-filled pouch, the selection includes three distinctly colored pigments (think gold, blue, and copper) along with a fuschia eye blush, black eye gloss, black gel liner, and two purposeful brushes. Not only do the colors of each item pop, but they’re also the perfect find for anyone looking to bring pizzaz to their beauty game. And while the selection is currently sold out, we suggest you click here to hop on the waiting list, stat.

Shop it: $240; patmcgrath.com.

[MUSIC] Today's obsession is something that I am so happy to have my hands on. It's from make up artist Pat McGrath and we all know Pat is the most legendary, famous make up artist in the world and she launched her own product earlier this year called Gold 001. Which completely was in high demand and now she is launching Phantom 002, which is a make up kit that I have here. So first, it comes in this beautiful packaging. Black, with black sequins. Nice and festive. So, it contains three pigments. blue, gold and copper. An eye blush in fuchsia and a eye gloss in black. A black gel eyeliner and two makeup brushes. Now, this is for the make up junkie. The girl who wants to play it with make up, and isn't afraid to take risks. I love this kit because the quality is so nice. We know if Pat's gonna do something, she's gonna do it as its best. And theres' something so rich about the texture of this make up. It's really really nice and looks beautiful on the skin. It's such a perfect holiday gift and you have to get your hands on it before it's gone. I'm obsessed. [MUSIC]

