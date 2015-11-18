I'm Obsessed: & Other Stories's La Petite Fontaine Scented Candle

Welcome to I'm Obsessed, a daily video series with Angelique Serrano, InStyle's beauty director. Check back every weekday to learn more about the beauty products and tools she can't get enough of.

Candles can often go for upwards of $200, but thanks to & Other Stories, filling your home with a rich, unmistakable scent is now surprisingly affordable. As Serrano discovered on a recent trip to Europe, the brand delivers a killer selection of jewelry, accessories, and cool-girl favorites, but also performs in the fragrance department. Wrapped in a sleek white ceramic holder, beloved perfumer Jérôme Epinette of Robertet carefully creates each candle; however, it’s the “La Petite Fontaine” scent that’s winning us over. The candle contains notes of plum, musk, magnolia, and gardenia; and, like Serrano says, is the perfect addition to any room in your home.

Shop it: $25; stories.com.

[MUSIC] Everyone, I'm Angelique, and I cannot wait to introduce you to my new little love, this candle called La Petite Fontaine from And Other Stories. Now, And Other Stories is actually a store that I first stumbled upon in Europe. I was doing some reporting for Fashion Week, and I absolutely needed another outfit. So I was walking down the street and I saw And Other Stories. And not only did I find some really cool outfits, but I stumbled upon some really amazing beauty finds. Now this candle in particular smells like a garden that just got doused by a rainstorm. It smells really fresh. Almost dewy, it smells floral without being too sweet, and it works in absolutely every room of the house. I have become completely obsessed. [MUSIC]

