I'm Obsessed: & Other Stories's La Petite Fontaine Scented Candle

Welcome to I'm Obsessed, a daily video series with Angelique Serrano, InStyle's beauty director. Check back every weekday to learn more about the beauty products and tools she can't get enough of.

Candles can often go for upwards of $200, but thanks to & Other Stories, filling your home with a rich, unmistakable scent is now surprisingly affordable. As Serrano discovered on a recent trip to Europe, the brand delivers a killer selection of jewelry, accessories, and cool-girl favorites, but also performs in the fragrance department. Wrapped in a sleek white ceramic holder, beloved perfumer Jérôme Epinette of Robertet carefully creates each candle; however, it’s the “La Petite Fontaine” scent that’s winning us over. The candle contains notes of plum, musk, magnolia, and gardenia; and, like Serrano says, is the perfect addition to any room in your home.

Courtesy & Other Stories

Shop it: $25; stories.com.

Watch the video above to learn why Serrano loves this candle