I'm Obsessed: Oribe’s The Cleanse Clarifying Shampoo 

InStyle Staff
Mar 02, 2016 @ 12:00 pm

Welcome to I'm Obsessed, a daily video series with Angelique Serrano, InStyle's beauty director. Check back every weekday to learn more about the beauty products and tools she can't get enough of.

If you’re considering breathing new life into your regular shampooing routine, Oribe’s The Cleanse Clarifying Shampoo is the perfect answer. Made of volcanic ash, sea kelp extract, eucalyptus, green tea extract, and other natural, beneficial ingredients, this mousse-like product maintains your hair’s healthy, voluminous texture and prevents any stripping, drying, or color-reducing effects. Plus, the gray-colored formula not only looks more interesting than most shampoos do, but it also quickly dusts away dirt and excess buildup. Prepare to hop out of the shower feeling more gorgeous than ever.

Courtesy

Shop it: $44; oribe.com.

Show Transcript

[MUSIC] Hi everyone, it's Angelique and I wanted to show you one of the most unique new shampoos. This is Oribe's The Cleanse Clarifying Shampoo and it's different in two ways. The first is that it looks like a lightweight mousse. And second it contains volcanic ash. And that volcanic ash is going give it a really cool color. And it's going to help exfoliate your scalp and get rid of the residue on your hair. And while you're getting a deep clean, it's not going to be stripping. When I use it, my hair is soft and bouncy. And that's thanks to extracts like green tea and papaya fruit It is one of my favorite new shampoos and I am obsessed. [MUSIC]

