I'm Obsessed: Oribe’s Côte d'Azur Luminous Hair and Body Oil

InStyle.com
Oct 19, 2015 @ 12:00 pm

Welcome to I'm Obsessed, a daily video series with Kahlana Barfield, InStyle's fashion and beauty editor at large. Check back every weekday to learn more about the beauty products and tools she can't get enough of.

A posh beauty elixir that serves more than one purpose? Count us in. Oribe’s Côte d'Azur Luminous Hair and Body Oil is a richly scented blend of Calabrian bergamot, sandalwood, and white butterfly jasmine that—with just one small drop—readily softens your skin for a hydrated finish and also adds a touch of nourishing oils (think almond, starflower, and meadowfoam) to your hair. The product comes in a geometric, crystal-like ombré bottle that’s a must-have in itself. Prepare to feel silky smooth all over.

Courtesy

Shop it: $68; oribe.com.

RELATED: I'm Obsessed: Becca's Shimmering Skin Perfector

Watch the video above to learn why Barfield loves the product—and visit instyle.com/videos for more of our obsessions.

Show Transcript

Today's obsession is from one of my favorite hair care brands, Oribe. It's their new Cote d'Azur Hair and Body Oil. So I love body oils. I use them year round. I apply them under my moisturizer, and what's genius about this product is that it doubles as both a body and a hair oil. So it's [UNKNOWN] signature scent. It smells delicious. A blend of watermelon, leche, and flower extracts. It also has grape seed and passion flower oils, which are amazing just to smooth the skin and also add moisture. It also contains argon and jasmine oils, which are great for shine. I'm obsessed.

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe to InStyle

Subscribe today for less than $1 an issue!
GET IT NOW

Let's Make It Newsletter-Official

Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.
I'm in!