I'm Obsessed: Oribe’s Côte d'Azur Luminous Hair and Body Oil

A posh beauty elixir that serves more than one purpose? Count us in. Oribe’s Côte d'Azur Luminous Hair and Body Oil is a richly scented blend of Calabrian bergamot, sandalwood, and white butterfly jasmine that—with just one small drop—readily softens your skin for a hydrated finish and also adds a touch of nourishing oils (think almond, starflower, and meadowfoam) to your hair. The product comes in a geometric, crystal-like ombré bottle that’s a must-have in itself. Prepare to feel silky smooth all over.

