I'm Obsessed: Oribe's Superfine Hairspray 

Though songs, movies, and Broadway musicals have been created in honor of the product, hairspray can often drag you down with too-stiff locks. But with Oribe’s Superfine Hairspray, you have no need to find an alternative for the much-loved beauty staple. Available in two sizes (one perfect enough to throw inside your purse), the sheer mist has the same stay-all-day effect that most sprays do without the rough texture that makes hair so tough to comb through. Instead, the lightly scented formula gives you the ability to easily brush and tease the hair into whichever shape you’d like.

