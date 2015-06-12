I'm Obsessed: Oribe's Superfine Hairspray 

InStyle.com
Jun 12, 2015 @ 12:00 pm

Welcome to I'm Obsessed, a new daily video series with InStyle's fashion and beauty editor at large, Kahlana Barfield. Check back every weekday to learn more about the beauty products and tools she can't get enough of.

Though songs, movies, and Broadway musicals have been created in honor of the product, hairspray can often drag you down with too-stiff locks. But with Oribe’s Superfine Hairspray, you have no need to find an alternative for the much-loved beauty staple. Available in two sizes (one perfect enough to throw inside your purse), the sheer mist has the same stay-all-day effect that most sprays do without the rough texture that makes hair so tough to comb through. Instead, the lightly scented formula gives you the ability to easily brush and tease the hair into whichever shape you’d like.

Courtesy

Shop it: $22; barneys.com.

Watch the video below to see why Barfield loves it—and check instyle.com/videos tomorrow to see what she’s obsessed with next.

Show Transcript

[MUSIC] Hi guys, it's Kahlana. So I normally don't like to use hairspray because I don't like the feeling of heavy product in my hair. But a few weeks ago my hair stylist used Oribe Superfine Hairspray on me, and I have become obsessed with it. What I love about this product is that is it has a super fine mist, like it says. And it doesn't weigh your hair down. At all. So what I love about the hairspray is that it has a super fine mist. It gives great hold but I can still run my hands through it. I can run a brush through it without it feeling stiff at all and it has a really great scent.

